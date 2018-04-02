Wallace Family Partnership, Lp Sells 62,500 Shares of RSP Permian (RSPP) Stock

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $2,925,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wallace Family Partnership, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 29,877 shares of RSP Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,272,162.66.

On Friday, January 12th, Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 32,623 shares of RSP Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $1,387,129.96.

Shares of RSPP traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.90. 5,876,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,867. RSP Permian has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7,474.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. RSP Permian had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.71 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that RSP Permian will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSPP. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RSP Permian during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RSP Permian during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RSP Permian during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of RSP Permian during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RSP Permian during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSPP. Northland Securities lowered RSP Permian from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. KLR Group lowered RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group lowered RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered RSP Permian from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

About RSP Permian

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

