Walmart Inc (WMT) Holdings Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,314,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,486,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $88.97 on Monday. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $263,563.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

