Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Reduced by Steinberg Global Asset Management

Steinberg Global Asset Management lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $5,587,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,757,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 69,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $151,029.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $96.20 and a 1 year high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Vetr cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.39 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $135.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

