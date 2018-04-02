Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $5.18 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $925,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $100.44 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $151,029.22, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

