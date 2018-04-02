IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.04 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.80.

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151,029.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $116.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

