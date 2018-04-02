Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.49 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $243.64 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $9.79 or 0.00140283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlink, EtherDelta, COSS and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.42 or 0.05539710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00200469 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009067 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003487 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000720 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,898,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain is a cryptocurrency project leveraging the Ethereum blockchain and RFID technology. “

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, OKEx, Kucoin, COSS, EtherDelta, Coinlink, Allcoin, Coinnest, Binance and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

