Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $249.18 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $249.18 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $10.01 or 0.00141875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Coinlink, Binance and Kucoin. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,898,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain is a cryptocurrency project leveraging the Ethereum blockchain and RFID technology. “

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta, Coinlink, COSS, Coinnest, OKEx, Allcoin, Kucoin, Binance and Coinrail. It is not possible to purchase Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

