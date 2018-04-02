GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($48.15) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($51.85) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. HSBC set a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase set a €41.00 ($50.62) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.35 ($48.58).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A opened at €34.55 ($42.65) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €34.06 ($42.05) and a 12-month high of €42.88 ($52.94).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/warburg-research-reiterates-39-00-price-target-for-gea-group-aktiengesellschaft-g1a-updated.html.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment division offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.