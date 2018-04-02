Waters Co. (WAT) Shares Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,084,065,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Waters by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,768,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,848 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Waters by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,959,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $351,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Waters by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,078,000 after acquiring an additional 530,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waters by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total value of $268,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $278,826.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,227.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,180 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,519 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on Waters from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waters from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.13.

WAT opened at $198.65 on Monday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $153.91 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15,650.44, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $687.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.98 million. Waters had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

