Waves (WAVES) Market Cap Reaches $368.12 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00052362 BTC on popular exchanges including Kuna, LiteBit.eu, Liqui and Bittrex. Waves has a market cap of $368.12 million and approximately $21.80 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00205027 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00109043 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00108345 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00184019 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000895 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00046938 BTC.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves is wavestalk.org. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is a custom blockchain tokens platform designed for large-scale business and consumer adoption. Waves was created to make the benefits of blockchain technology accessible to ordinary businesses and end users. The platform launched in 2016 and was designed from the ground up to address the shortcomings of existing blockchain services. The result is an enterprise-ready platform that emphasises security, easy token operations (creation, transfer, exchange) and a straightforward user experience, as well as dealing with critical long-term issues such as speed and scalability. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptomate, Tidex, Binance, Bittrex, Bitcoin Indonesia, Upbit, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Livecoin, COSS, OpenLedger DEX, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Exrates, Kuna, YoBit and Exmo. It is not presently possible to purchase Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.