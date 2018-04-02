Waves Price Tops $3.67 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $366.85 million and $18.77 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $3.67 or 0.00052956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX and Coinrail.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves is wavestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is a custom blockchain tokens platform designed for large-scale business and consumer adoption. Waves was created to make the benefits of blockchain technology accessible to ordinary businesses and end users. The platform launched in 2016 and was designed from the ground up to address the shortcomings of existing blockchain services. The result is an enterprise-ready platform that emphasises security, easy token operations (creation, transfer, exchange) and a straightforward user experience, as well as dealing with critical long-term issues such as speed and scalability. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Gate.io, Coinrail, OpenLedger DEX, LiteBit.eu, Bitcoin Indonesia, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, COSS, HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit, Upbit, Cryptomate, Kuna, Binance, Livecoin and Exmo. It is not presently possible to purchase Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

