WavesGo Achieves Market Capitalization of $407,488.00 (CRYPTO:WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. WavesGo has a total market cap of $407,488.00 and $2,319.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WavesGo has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One WavesGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00702524 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000456 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00167525 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00029968 BTC.

WavesGo Token Profile

WavesGo’s total supply is 9,497,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,326 tokens. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WavesGo is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html. WavesGo’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesgo.

WavesGo Token Trading

WavesGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase WavesGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WavesGo must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

