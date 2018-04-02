Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Wayfair Inc (W)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Wayfair worth $26,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Wayfair by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Loop Capital set a $87.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $49,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,839.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Savarese sold 11,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,176,829.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,695 shares in the company, valued at $54,847,552.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,600 shares of company stock worth $1,053,632 and sold 79,048 shares worth $7,136,312. Company insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $67.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,956.62, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 31,507.11%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

