WaykiChain Trading 11.9% Higher This Week (WIC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WIC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and $3.15 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00006118 BTC on exchanges including Huobi and AEX. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00696539 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000479 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00177376 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029068 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

WaykiChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX and Huobi. It is not currently possible to buy WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

