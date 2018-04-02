We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 101.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5,757.12, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $669.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.00 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 7.14%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company partners with health care providers across care settings, by focusing on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes in five core areas: advancing mobility, wound care and prevention, patient monitoring and diagnostics, surgical safety and efficiency and respiratory health.

