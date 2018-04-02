We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,049,000 after buying an additional 63,184 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 631,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,565,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,618,000 after buying an additional 100,461 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,751,000 after buying an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,463,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KALU opened at $100.90 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,690.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.95 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $936,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $707,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,391 shares of company stock worth $2,474,402. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

