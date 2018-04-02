7,707 Shares in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mistras Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 57,126 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 903,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 861,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,502 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 381,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 70,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. Mistras Group Inc has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $535.83, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $187.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. equities research analysts expect that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Mistras Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/we-are-one-seven-llc-buys-shares-of-7707-mistras-group-inc-mg-updated.html.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.