3,580 Shares in United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,835,000 after acquiring an additional 426,223 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,159,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,934,000 after purchasing an additional 390,565 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 527,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 379,641 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 660,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after acquiring an additional 351,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,554,000 after acquiring an additional 258,676 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 3,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,360.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher P. Testa sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $234,685.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,265.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,111 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,606. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Shares of UNFI opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,164.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

