3,941 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,635 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,788,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 774.0% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 874,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,757,000 after acquiring an additional 774,013 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2,548.7% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 313,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 302,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1,420.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 304,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 284,049 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI opened at $45.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,279.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $1.64 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

