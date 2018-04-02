We Are One Seven LLC Invests $197,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,779,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $763,754,000 after buying an additional 155,013 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,259,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,513,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,674 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 3,793,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,814,000 after purchasing an additional 100,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 7,501 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $298,239.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Victor M. Casini sold 25,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,462,907.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,405 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $37.95 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11,750.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). LKQ had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories, and automotive glass products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty, and Self Service.

