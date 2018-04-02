Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,458 Visa (NYSE:V)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $101,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Visa by 25.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Vetr raised Visa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.21.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $119.62 on Monday. Visa has a twelve month low of $88.13 and a twelve month high of $126.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $246,481.45, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Visa will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

