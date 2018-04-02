Caleres Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caleres in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS lowered shares of Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

NYSE:CAL opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,444.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $702.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.61 million. Caleres had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Caleres’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,925.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $63,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,026.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.96%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc, a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr.

