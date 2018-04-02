Wedbush Cuts Autodesk (ADSK) Price Target to $130.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $134.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADSK. Wells Fargo boosted their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.52.

ADSK stock opened at $125.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27,417.63, a PE ratio of -78.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Autodesk has a one year low of $82.70 and a one year high of $141.26.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The software company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.74 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 206.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. analysts forecast that Autodesk will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total value of $199,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Anagnost sold 20,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $2,570,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,517. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

