Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Caleres (CAL)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAL. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS lowered shares of Caleres from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of CAL opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,444.09, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. Caleres has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $702.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.61 million. Caleres had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Caleres’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 12.96%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $63,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,026.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,925.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 440.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc, a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr.

