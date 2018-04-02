Nike (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura set a $74.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Nike stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,248,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,404. Nike has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $108,093.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Nike will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 125,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $7,941,858.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,169 shares in the company, valued at $16,940,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,466,859 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Nike by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 69,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Nike by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 343,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 715,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,210,000 after buying an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,641,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nike by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,269,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,929,000 after buying an additional 65,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

