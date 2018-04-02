Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutz (DEZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutz (ETR: DEZ) in the last few weeks:

3/15/2018 – Deutz was given a new €7.80 ($9.63) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Deutz was given a new €10.00 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Deutz was given a new €10.00 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2018 – Deutz was given a new €7.80 ($9.63) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Deutz had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €7.24 ($8.93). 252,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The firm has a market cap of $900.42 and a P/E ratio of 7.54. Deutz Ag has a twelve month low of €5.80 ($7.16) and a twelve month high of €8.25 ($10.19).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

