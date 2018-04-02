Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Semtech (SMTC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC):

3/23/2018 – Semtech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We hosted investor meetings with Semtech’s CEO, Mohan Maheswaran, in New York and Boston this week. Our meetings focused on SMTC’s three main growth drivers-LoRa, Protection, and Data Center. The meetings also highlighted the positive surprise seen during F4Q18 in the PON business, which helped offset weakness in base station revenue. While management expects the base station market to remain weak through at least F1H19, the PON market continues to look stronger than originally anticipated in FY19. We came away incrementally more positive from these meetings as we believe the growth drivers remain on track and may provide upside to our estimates. We reiterate our Buy rating and $45 price target.””

3/21/2018 – Semtech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2018 – Semtech was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/15/2018 – Semtech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/15/2018 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $39.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Semtech was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Semtech was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2018 – Semtech was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/30/2018 – Semtech was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2018 – Semtech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Semtech is currently riding on differentiated growth drivers and diversification strategy. Key growth drivers for Semtech are product differentiation, operational flexibility and a specific focus on fast-growing segments and regions. The company’s fiscal third quarter 2018 earnings improved both sequentially and year over year. However, concerns about the company’s exposure to seasonality, a competitive market and foreign exchange risk persist. In the past one-year, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Semtech Co. (SMTC) traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.80. 345,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.65. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $2,614.28, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $77,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $68,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,352.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,608 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Semtech by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The Company designs, develops and markets a range of products for commercial applications, which are sold into the enterprise computing, communications, consumer and industrial end-markets. Its product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability.

