Weight Watchers International (WTW) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

WTW has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

WTW stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,143. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4,122.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.22.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $312.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 262,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $16,539,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,009,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,104,086.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.43 per share, with a total value of $137,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,820.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 605.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after buying an additional 594,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth $20,739,000. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth $18,124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 122.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after buying an additional 320,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,676,000 after buying an additional 250,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc is a provider of weight management services. The Company operates globally through a network of Company-owned and franchise operations. The Company’s branded products and services include meetings conducted by its franchisees, digital weight management products provided through its Websites, mobile sites and applications, products sold at meetings, licensed products sold in retail channels and magazine subscriptions and other publications.

