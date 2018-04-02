Weight Watchers International (WTW) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Weight Watchers International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1119045481798 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

WTW opened at $63.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Weight Watchers International has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $77.19. The company has a market cap of $4,122.81, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.17.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. research analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weight Watchers International news, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 2,200 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.43 per share, with a total value of $137,346.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,820.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 2,359,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $142,714,776.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,009,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,441,435.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/weight-watchers-international-wtw-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-14-updated.html.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc is a provider of weight management services. The Company operates globally through a network of Company-owned and franchise operations. The Company’s branded products and services include meetings conducted by its franchisees, digital weight management products provided through its Websites, mobile sites and applications, products sold at meetings, licensed products sold in retail channels and magazine subscriptions and other publications.

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.