Weir Group (WEIR) Upgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Investec upgraded shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have GBX 1,985 ($27.42) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,650 ($22.80).

Several other research firms have also commented on WEIR. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Weir Group to an add rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($30.40) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,530 ($34.95) target price on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($32.47) target price on shares of Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,360 ($32.61) target price on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,281.18 ($31.52).

Shares of Weir Group stock remained flat at $GBX 1,994.50 ($27.56) on Thursday. Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,696 ($23.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,326 ($32.14).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.40) per share. This is a positive change from Weir Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

