South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,081 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,748 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.39% of South State worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 22.7% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 33.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 14.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

In related news, Director James C. Cherry sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,018,599.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $28,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,856 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $85.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3,137.76, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $151.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 million. South State had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

SSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/wells-fargo-company-mn-boosts-position-in-south-state-co-ssb-updated-updated.html.

About South State

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is the largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina. Founded in 1933, the company’s primary subsidiary, South State Bank, has been serving the financial needs of its local communities in 19 South Carolina counties, 12 Georgia counties and 4 North Carolina counties for over 80 years.

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.