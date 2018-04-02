Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (THW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:THW) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,496 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.24% of Tekla World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Kent acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $26,136.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:THW opened at $12.83 on Monday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%.

