Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 156,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of Dexcom worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dexcom by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,819,825 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $431,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,094 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dexcom by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dexcom by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738,678 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Dexcom by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 1,318,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,529,000 after purchasing an additional 124,920 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dexcom by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,283,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,807,000 after purchasing an additional 157,962 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dexcom in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Dexcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray set a $78.00 price objective on Dexcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on Dexcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dexcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.68.

Shares of Dexcom stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,451.71, a PE ratio of -127.86 and a beta of -0.02. Dexcom has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.82 million. Dexcom had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. equities research analysts predict that Dexcom will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $89,385.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,228.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $568,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 484,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,552,024.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,081. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dexcom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

