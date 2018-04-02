MGIC Investment (MTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo restated their buy rating on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTG. ValuEngine downgraded MGIC Investment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.44.

NYSE MTG opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,821.21, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.27. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 59,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 114,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 281,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

