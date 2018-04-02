Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Werner Enterprises worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $2,768,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth $1,132,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,644.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.58 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 22.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cowen reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

