Werner Enterprises (WERN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Werner Enterprises, Inc. is a premier transportation and logistics company. The company is engaged in hauling truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. The Company operates throughout the 48 contiguous states pursuant to operating authority, both common and contract, granted by the Department of Transportation and pursuant to intrastate authority granted by various states. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; temperature-controlled. Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,644.50, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.58 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 367,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 150,650 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $1,949,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,056,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,815,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 87,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

