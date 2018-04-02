Western Digital (WDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.35 and the lowest is $3.20. Western Digital reported earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $14.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $13.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 1.93%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.62.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 90,755 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $7,997,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 1,208 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $106,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,948.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,704 shares of company stock valued at $23,780,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ WDC) traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $27,476.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 165.29%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

