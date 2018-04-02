Western Forest Products (WEF) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.90 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.25.

WEF traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.60. The company had a trading volume of 511,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,849. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$2.04 and a 1-year high of C$2.90.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$283.10 million for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc is a softwood forest products company, operating in the coastal region of British Columbia. The Company’s primary business includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and lumber remanufacturing. The Company’s log and lumber products are sold throughout the world.

