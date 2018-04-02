Westmoreland Coal (WLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The coal producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $1.40, reports.

Shares of Westmoreland Coal stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,452. Westmoreland Coal has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLB. ValuEngine upgraded Westmoreland Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westmoreland Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westmoreland Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Westmoreland Coal Company Profile

Westmoreland Coal Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company. The company operates through Coal – U.S., Coal – Canada, Coal – WMLP, and Power segments. It produces and sells sub-bituminous coal and lignite to power plants. The company owns and operates coal mines in Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, and Texas, the United States; and Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

