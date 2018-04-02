Westpac (WBK) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $21.80

Westpac (NYSE:WBK) reached a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 186887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBK. JPMorgan Chase raised Westpac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westpac in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Westpac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie raised Westpac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Westpac from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $74,217.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Westpac in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Westpac in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Westpac by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 36,662 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Westpac by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Westpac in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westpac Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation is a banking organization. The Company provides a range of banking and financial services in markets, including consumer, business and institutional banking and wealth management services. The Company is engaged in the provision of financial services, including lending, deposit taking, payments services, investment portfolio management and advice, superannuation and funds management, insurance services, leasing finance, general finance, interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services.

