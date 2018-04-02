Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 161,072 Shares of Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,072 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Williams Partners worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams Partners during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Partners during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Partners during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Partners during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Partners by 1,432.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPZ stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Williams Partners LP has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $33,591.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Williams Partners had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. equities research analysts predict that Williams Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays cut shares of Williams Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Williams Partners from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Williams Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.74 to $44.06 in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.77.

Williams Partners Company Profile

Williams Partners L.P. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company has operations across the natural gas value chain from gathering, processing, and interstate transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids to petchem production of ethylene, propylene, and other olefins. It operates through its Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West segment.

