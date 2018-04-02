Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 293,230 Shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,230 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.26% of SRC Energy worth $25,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRCI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group set a $13.00 price objective on SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on SRC Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI opened at $9.43 on Monday. SRC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, formerly Synergy Resources Corporation, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

