Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $26.38 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91,025 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.36% of Terreno Realty worth $26,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 142.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 900,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after buying an additional 529,465 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,640,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,368,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,293,000 after buying an additional 312,221 shares in the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at about $7,445,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after buying an additional 179,723 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TRNO. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.73.

Shares of TRNO opened at $34.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,914.24, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $38.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 5.45%. analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company's web site at www.terreno.com.

