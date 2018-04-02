Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 73,450 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,450 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 2.12% of Apogee Enterprises worth $27,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,338,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,058,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,426,000 after purchasing an additional 821,580 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 849,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,866,000 after acquiring an additional 91,820 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 819,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 88,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 811,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,096,000 after acquiring an additional 114,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

In other news, Director Sara L. Hays sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $101,330.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,231.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $59.98.

Apogee Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 73,450 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/westwood-holdings-group-inc-increases-stake-in-apogee-enterprises-inc-apog-updated-updated.html.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.