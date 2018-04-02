WETH Price Reaches $386.80 on Major Exchanges (WETH)

WETH (CURRENCY:WETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, WETH has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One WETH token can now be bought for about $386.80 or 0.05592870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay and Paradex. WETH has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $97,269.00 worth of WETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00701004 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000467 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00167898 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030390 BTC.

WETH Profile

WETH launched on June 17th, 2016. WETH’s official website is weth.io.

WETH Token Trading

WETH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay and Paradex. It is not currently possible to purchase WETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WETH must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

