WEX (NYSE:WEX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

WEX earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern's scale.

WEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo set a $160.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $175.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

NYSE WEX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.52. 432,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,901. WEX has a 1-year low of $97.26 and a 1-year high of $163.26. The firm has a market cap of $6,739.67, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.19 million. WEX had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 13.01%. WEX’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that WEX will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $403,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,664.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

