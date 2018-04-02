WEX (WEX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

WEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo set a $160.00 price objective on WEX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $175.00 price objective on WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.86.

WEX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.52. 432,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6,739.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.79. WEX has a 12-month low of $97.26 and a 12-month high of $163.26.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.19 million. WEX had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 12.82%. WEX’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. analysts forecast that WEX will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 2,700 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $403,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $954,664.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 7.9% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth about $8,484,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 45.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

