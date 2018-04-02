Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Whirlpool (WHR) Share Price

News headlines about Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Whirlpool earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.320622701418 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $2.65 on Monday, reaching $150.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,995. The firm has a market cap of $10,823.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.84. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $148.62 and a 52 week high of $202.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS raised Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial raised Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool to $200.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.40.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

