Whirlpool (WHR) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $149.00

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $149.00 and last traded at $149.35, with a volume of 356895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS upgraded Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool to $200.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10,823.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

