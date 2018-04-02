Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 5,378 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,281 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13,287.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 8,165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $88.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $263,563.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $71.38 and a 52 week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/whittier-trust-co-of-nevada-inc-has-3-48-million-stake-in-walmart-inc-wmt-updated.html.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.